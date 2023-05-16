Visual Test: You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the letter P hidden among B’s in 8 seconds!

Do you love brain teasers? Do you want to improve your cognitive skills, memory power, and logical and observational skills? If so, then you're in luck! We've got a brand new hidden object brain teaser for you to try.

In this puzzle, you'll need to find a hidden item in a picture. The hidden item could be anything, from a simple object like a clock or a book to a more complex object like an animal or a bird, or in this case, a letter.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? We believe that you can solve any challenge, which is why we've come up with this brand-new puzzle for you.

Let's begin!

Visual Test- Spot P among B’s in 8 seconds

Source: Jagran Josh

In the image above, you can see the letter B spread across rows and columns. There are 12 columns and 8 rows of the letter B. However, in one row or one column, there is an impostor hiding. Among the rows and columns of the letter B is hidden the letter P.

The goal for you in this visual test puzzle is to spot the letter P hidden among the Bs within 8 seconds. Can you do this? Let’s see.

Meanwhile, try your hand at this mind-bending optical illusion puzzle.

Can you spot the old woman in the portrait of the girl from the 19th century within 6 seconds?

So, how are you faring so far? Your time has come to an end. How did you do? Did you find the hidden item? If so, congratulations! You've just improved your cognitive skills, memory power, and logical and observational skills. Scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the letter P hidden among the Bs.

Source: Jagran Josh

If you didn't find the hidden P, don't worry. Just try again. The more you practise, the better you'll get at solving brain puzzles. And remember, solving brain teasers and visual puzzles are a great way to have fun and challenge yourself. So, keep at it! Here is another one for you:

Are you good at finding things? Prove yourself by finding the frog hidden among cats in 8 seconds.





