Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the second deer in the woods within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item and/or animal within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills. In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are? Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Spot the 2nd deer in 7 seconds







The image above shows the view of the woods. There is a deer overlooking the trees in this image. There is also another deer hidden in the picture. Your goal is to spot the second deer in the given time.

People with great observation skills can easily find the hidden second deer in the image.

So, let’s test your observation skills. Are you ready?

Your time starts now.

Did you spot the second deer in 7 Seconds?

Finding the second deer in 7 seconds is a difficult task.

Have you spotted the animal?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The second deer is right above the first deer.

Did you spot the animal now?

And..

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the second deer in the image successfully? Some of you may have been able to solve this seek and find picture puzzle easily, whereas some of you may have been unable to solve this puzzle within the given time.

Well, if you were not able to spot the second deer, worry not, we are going to reveal the solution now,

Spot the second deer in 7 Seconds - Solution

We asked you to spot the second deer in this puzzle within 7 seconds. Here it is:

