Visual Test: Are you good at finding things? Prove yourself by finding the frog hidden among cats in 8 seconds.

By now, you must be aware of the fact that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have scientifically been proven to improve your cognitive skills, enhance memory power, and improve your logical and observational skills. Additionally, these brain puzzles are tried and tested mood boosters. You get to challenge and improve yourself and also have fun along the way. What a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. Today, we have a visual test lined up for you. The premise of this new puzzle is pretty simple. You have to look at a picture and find an item hidden somewhere in the image. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clock and book to animals and birds.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? We believe that you can solve any challenge, this is why we have come up with this new puzzle for you.

Let’s begin.

Visual Test- Find the frog hidden among cats in 8 seconds

Source: Bright Side

We clarified in the paragraph above that the premise of this visual puzzle is simple. All you have to do, if you want to solve this puzzle, is find the item hidden in the picture puzzle. In this visual test puzzle, you can see a group of cats on a tree. There are a lot of cats in the tree, and there is something else on this tree.

Among the group of cats is hidden a cute and adorable frog, and you have to spot it in 8 seconds or less.

So, set your timer and begin your test. Your time is limited, so make sure to observe the image carefully, and you will solve this brain puzzle in no time.

Time’s up!

Did you find the frog hidden among the cats? If you did, then congrats, champ. You possess great visual skills. Scroll down for the solution.

Visual Test Solution

You were asked to spot the frog hidden among the group of cats in this hidden object visual test. Here is the frog:

Source: Bright Side

Did you like this new puzzle we prepared for you? If you did, then stay tuned for more of these. Meanwhile, you can try our beloved ol’ brain teaser puzzle.

