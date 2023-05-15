Can you spot the old woman in the portrait of the girl from the 19th century within 6 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Spot the old woman in 6 seconds

This tricky optical illusion puzzle image was designed by an unknown German artist in the 19th century. You can see a young woman in the portrait. She is wearing a hat and a ribbon around her neck. However, this 200-year-old puzzle is one of the most fascinating and mind-blowing illusions of all time. There is also an old woman hiding in the portrait of the young lady. Can you spot her?

Let’s see.

Since this is a test of your vision and observational skills, we are giving you 7 seconds to solve it.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope you are, because your time starts now.

All the best.

Did you spot the hidden old woman yet?

No?

Then allow us to give you a hint: It all depends on your perspective. Look at the ribbon around the girl’s neck. Maybe it is not a ribbon; maybe it looks like a smile. There you go.

We hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to solve this optical puzzle with ease.

But hurry up.

The clock’s ticking!

Meanwhile, here is another perspective-based optical illusion for you.

The countdown is beginning.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the old woman in 7 seconds?

If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

This centuries old optical illusion is truly one of the most mind-boggling puzzles till date. The solution to this puzzle depends on your perspective. when you look at the picture, you see a young girl with curly hair, wearing a hat and a ribbon around her neck. Now, change your perspective, the ribbon is not a ribbon, but the smile line of the old woman hidden in this painting. When you start seeing the ribbon as the old woman's smile, you will also notice that the young girl's jawline is also the old woman's nose. And all of a sudden, instead of a girl facing away, you will see the side profile of an old woman. This is what a real optical illusion looks like and everytime we look at it, it blows our mind.

