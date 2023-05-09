Only 1 out of 9 people can spot two rats hiding from the lion in the jungle picture within 12 seconds!

If you are here, then we can safely assume that you like puzzles that challenge your observation skills and cognitive abilities. And as you probably know by now, optical illusions are a great way to test your skills. So, today we will not take much of your time talking about how solving optical illusions and brain teasers is beneficial for you; we will move straight to today’s illusory puzzle. But, before we begin, a word of caution- this optical illusion is one of the toughest puzzles we have come across. So you need to give this your best; only then will you be able to solve it.

Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot 2 rats hiding from the lion within 12 seconds

Take a good long look at the optical image posted below.

Source: Juniopuzzles

As you can see, there is a fierce lion in the jungle, letting out a ferocious roar. Two rats had somehow snuck into the lion’s den, but after seeing the lion, they hid in fear. The rats are hiding somewhere in the lion’s den, and, as you already probably know, the goal of this optical illusion test is to find the two hiding rats within 12 seconds. Go ahead, set your timer to 12 seconds, and get started.

We have already stated this before, but let us remind you again; this is one of the hardest optical illusion puzzles we have come across to date. Make sure that you give this your best, otherwise, you will not be able to solve this puzzle. It is said that only 1 out of 9 people can solve this problem. Will you be one of them? Or not? If you are finding this hard, then we can give you a small hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The rats can be found on the lion. This is a big hint, and we hope that with its help, you will be able to solve this optical puzzle with ease.

Did you spot the two rats yet? If you have not, then hurry up. We believe that your 12 seconds are almost up.

This puzzle is a test of your observation skills. Your time is up. Were you able to spot the 2 rats hiding from the lion in the jungle picture within 12 seconds? Or were you unsuccessful? Let’s find out. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser riddle.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion puzzle, you were asked to spot the two rats hiding from the lion in the given time. Many of you may have been able to solve this insanely hard optical puzzle, whereas some of you may not have been able to. We know that this puzzle was hard, and here is its solution:

Wow! So, the rats were hiding there. No wonder the two pesky rodents were difficult to spot. If you liked this optical illusion test, then you have try this one next:

