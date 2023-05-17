Visual Test: You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the snake in the desert within 9 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

Visual Test- Spot the snake within 9 seconds

Take a good look at the visual test puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

You can see a desert in this picture. The sand spans all across the horizon, and there is a lone house sitting in the middle of the desert. You can also see an old man wearing a cowboy hat, sitting on a chair on the porch of, what we presume to be, his house. There is a sand scorpion on the road, and while you might think that there are only two living beings present in this visual test image, you will be wrong. There is also a snake hiding somewhere, and your goal is to find the reptile.

As evident from the title, you will only have 9 seconds to solve this puzzle. So set your timer and get started.

When your 9 seconds are up, scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

The purpose of this visual test puzzle was to spot the snake hidden in the desert within 9 seconds. Here is the pesky reptile:

Source: Bright Side

