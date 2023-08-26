You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. These puzzles are known to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis. Brain teaser puzzles, as the icing on the cake, are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain?

We hope so because we've prepared a visual brain teaser for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain. The solution to this brain teaser can be found at the end of this article. But do not jump to the solution just yet. We will start whenever you are ready. Shall we?

How sharp are your eyes? Spot the second soldier in the graphic within 8 seconds.

Spot the frog in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a girl sleeping soundly on the bed in her room. The girl is taking a nap, as evident from the sunlight coming through the windows. She is cuddling her teddy bear while sleeping. One of her dolls is thrown on the floor alongside a notebook. A little frog has sneaked inside the girl’s room. Now, it is your job to find the little frog within the given time.

Only 2 out of 10 can find the candle hidden in the playground within 7 seconds.

You will have only 5 seconds to spot the frog, so do not even waste a single second of your time. Your time starts now. All the best!

We have provided the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle at the end of the article. But do not scroll straight to the solution and cheat. Only see the solution when your 5 seconds are up.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the frog hidden in the girl’s room within 5 seconds. Here is the sneaky little fella:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain puzzle with us. If you like this, then you must also try these:

You are a champion observer if you can spot the shepherd’s dog on the mountain in 6 seconds.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the pineapple in kitchen within 5 seconds!

Only the sharpest eyes can spot the rabbit hidden on the shore in 6 seconds!