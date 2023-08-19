Only the sharpest eyes can spot the rabbit hidden on the shore in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Spot the rabbit

Take a good look at the image below:

Source: Pinterest

In the above image you can see a tortoise on the shore. The tortoise is looking for a rabbit that has gone into hiding somewhere on the shore. The rabbit and tortoise were competing in a race, and somwehow the tortoise outran it and won the race. The rabbit is ashamed and hence is hiding. Your time starts now. All the best!

Only the sharpest eyes will be able to spot the rabbit in 6 seconds. Will you? We will find otu soon enough. Have you found the rabbit yet?

You need to hurry up. You will run out of time soon.

Observe the image very carefully and you will be able to spot the rabbit in time.

Did you spot the hidden animal yet?

Some of you may have found the hidden rabbit by now, whereas some of you may have failed to. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

You had to spot the rabbit hidden on the shore. Here is it:

Source: Pinterest

