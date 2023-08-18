Only the most attentive can spot the tiger hidden in the bushes in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Spot the tiger in 9 seconds

Source: The Sun

IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Sanjay Kumar filmed a video showing one of the fiercest predators on the planet, the tiger, hiding in the bushes. The video was taken at Pilibhit tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh, India. This optical illusion picture challenges you to spot the tiger hidden here within the given time. As you already know, you will get only 9 seconds to solve this optical puzzle.

So, grab your glasses, set your timers, and get started. Your time starts now. All the best. People who have great attention skills will be able to solve this optical illusion in the blink of an eye. We will be waiting for you at the end with the solution to this optical illusion puzzle. However, we would like to ask you not to cheat. If you cheat, you will never get to know just how good your attention skills are. So solve the puzzle by yourself first.

Have you found the tiger yet? We believe that your 9 seconds are up. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the tiger hidden in the bushes:

Source: The Sun

