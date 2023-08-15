Only eagle-eyed observers can find the hippo in the morning walk picture within 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. We have prepared a really fun, exciting, yet challenging optical illusion puzzle for you. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion. Will you be able to solve it? Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion- Find the hippo in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above you can see people out and about in a park. A guy is riding his bike with headphones on, a woman is out with her adorable pup on a morning walk, and there is a cute family having a picnic in the park. Now, there is also an intruder present somewhere in this picture. A hippo has somehow wandered from the forest to the park and is hiding somewhere.

The challenge of this optical illusion is to find the hippo within 7 seconds. Will you be able to do it? Your time starts now. All the best.

We have provided the solution to this optical puzzle at the end. Have you found the hippo yet? Time’s running out. Your 7 seconds are about to be over.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to find the hippo in the morning walk picture? If you were, then congratulations. If you were not, then scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden hippo:

Source: Bright Side

