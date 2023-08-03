Only 2% with extra sharp eyes can spot all four animals hidden in the painting within 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Spot all 4 hidden animals in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at the optical illusion puzzle that we have prepared for you today:

Source: Playbuzz

The image above is of a painting depicting a shoreline. There is a small village settled on the cliffside. The ocean is visible in the image and you can see small ships sailing in the ocean in the background. There are also four animals hidden in this optical illusion picture puzzle. As you might have guessed, the challenge for you is to spot all of the hidden animals within the time limit. Also, the number of animals hidden in this puzzle is fourl.

The time limit that we have set for this optical puzzle is 5 seconds. So, grab your mobile, set the timer, and get going. Your time starts now. All the best. We are providing you with the solution to this optical illusion puzzle below. Scroll down to see it when you have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

We asked you to spot all of the animals hidden in this picture puzzle. Here are they:

Source: Playbuzz

