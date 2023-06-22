Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are puzzles made up of mind-bending pictures that frequently hide something in plain sight. According to researchers, solving these illusory puzzles provides a wonderful brain workout, which can considerably improve your problem-solving and observation skills. Also, solving these illusory puzzles has been scientifically proven to improve your concentration power and boost your mood. So, if you are having a bad or boring day, solve an optical illusion puzzle. And if you are looking for a way to test your observation skills, solve another optical puzzle.

Luckily, we have an amazing puzzle prepared for you today. Let’s go.

Use your sharp eyes and find the second giraffe in the picture within 5 seconds!

Image Source: Brainbashers

The image above is a side profile of a man who very strangely resembles Abraham Lincoln. The man in the picture is out looking for his three mischievous daughters, who are playing hide and seek with him. Now, it is your duty to find the daughters of the man. You have 9 seconds to find all 3 hidden women. Are you ready?

Grab your phones, set your timers, and get started. All the best!

The daughters can only be found by people who have very sharp eyes. Are you one of them? We will find out once the timer of 9 seconds ends. And when it does, scroll down to see whether or not you have it right.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are the three daughters of the man:

Image Source: Brainbashers

