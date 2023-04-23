Optical Illusion: Only the top 1% of geniuses can spot the eagle on the mountain in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the eagle on the mountain in 6 seconds

Source: Pinterest

This optical illusion picture shows a picture of two men on a mountain. If you take a closer look at the image, you will find that there is also an eagle hiding somewhere in the picture. The challenge is for you to try and spot the hidden eagle on the mountain in the given time. Can you spot it?

Since this is a test of your vision and observational skills, we are giving you 6 seconds to solve it.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope you are, because your time starts now.

All the best.

Did you spot the hidden eagle yet?

No?

Then let us give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: The eagle can be found near the man on the bottom.

We are sure that now that you know where the eagle is, you can easily find it.

But hurry up.

The clock’s ticking!

The countdown is beginning.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden animal in 6 seconds?

If you were, then congratulations. You possess great observational skills.

Scroll down to see the solution to this hidden animal optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

Hope you had fun attempting to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

We genuinely hope you enjoyed the challenge of this optical illusion. Visit Jagran Josh for an hourly dose of education, challenge, and entertainment if you want to have more fun while strengthening your focus and observational abilities.

You can also attempt the following optical illusion tests:

You need to have 20/20 vision to spot all 7 hidden animals in this 1940s painting in 12 seconds!

Can you spot three clouds hidden in the flock of sheep within 9 seconds?

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the horse hidden in the forest in this historical picture in 7 seconds!





