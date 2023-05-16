Can you spot the fox hidden in the autumn leaves within 10 seconds? 97% will fail

Do you know what an optical illusion is? If you don’t, then allow us to enlighten you. Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight.

Considering the fact that these illusory puzzles are visually challenging, solving them will enhance your observation skills and attention to detail. And we have a really challenging optical puzzle prepared for you today. All you have to do is spot the fox in the pile of autumn leaves and you will be golden.

So, are you ready for it? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the fox in the leaves within 10 seconds.

Look at the optical illusion picture below:

Source: Reddit

This mind-boggling optical illusion picture was posted on the popular social media platform Reddit by user Clopidee. The OP posted this picture of a pile of orange leaves on the ground and asked their fellow Redditors to spot the fox. This is a visually challenging puzzle that will enhance your vision and perception only if you are able to solve it.

We are taking this optical challenge up a notch with a time limit.

As you might already know, we are giving you 10 seconds to spot the fox in the leaves. So, get your phone, set your timer to 10 seconds, wear your glasses, and get started.

If this challenge proves to be too difficult for you, here is a hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The fox can be found in the upper centre of the image. That is all you are going to get from us.

Use the hint wisely and spot the fox in 10 seconds. All the best!

Have you found the fox yet? If not, then hurry up. The time limit is about to expire. The clock is ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up. Were you able to solve this hidden animal optical illusion? If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down for the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You had to spot the fox hidden in the autumn leaves within 10 seconds in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the sly fox:

