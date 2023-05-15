Are you a keen observer? Test yourself by finding 4 animals hidden in this vintage optical illusion picture within 16 seconds.

Optical illusion puzzles are the newest trend in the world of online puzzles and problem-solving games. These puzzles challenge the mind by presenting mind-bending images that require a keen eye and attention to detail to solve. Not only are these illusion pictures fun to solve, but they have also been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive abilities. A win-win situation.

This is why we are here with yet another optical illusion. Prior to this, we gave you the most mind-boggling optical illusion of all time, where you had to spot the old woman in the portrait of the girl from the 19th century. This 2 centuries-old illusion blew us away, and today we are back with another mind-bending optical illusion. This puzzle requires great observation and attention to detail. Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot 4 hidden animals within 16 seconds

Take a look at the optical illusion picture below.

Source: Playbuzz

This brilliant puzzle is created by Alan Sherin, a Playbuzz user.

You can see a beautiful painting above depicting a quaint little village covered in snow. There is only one person in the village who can be seen shepherding a flock of sheep. Now, you might think that there is only one man and a flock of sheep in this village. You will be wrong. Apart from the sheep, there are four animals hiding in this village. Can you spot them all? Finding them all requires keen observation skills and great attention to detail. Do you possess the skills required to solve this puzzle?

The creator of this puzzle, Alan, says, "only the top 1% of the population can see the hidden animals."

Let’s put you and your skills to the test. Set your timer to 16 seconds and begin searching. All the best! If this puzzle proves to be too difficult, then you can use the hint we are giving you.

Optical Illusion Hint 1: All four of the hidden animals can be found near or on the trees and bushes.

This is a major hint. Using it efficiently can help you find all the animals in less than 16 seconds. So, how many animals did you spot?

If you want another hint, here is one for you.

Optical Illusion Hint 2: The four animals hidden in the picture are- a rabbit, a seal, a monkey, and a donkey.

Now, you have two major hints. Use them wisely, and we are positive that you will be able to solve this optical illusion puzzle with ease. The time limit is about to end. Hurry up. And your 16 seconds are up. Were you able to spot all of the hidden animals in the picture within 16 seconds?

If you were, then congratulations. You are definitely a keen observer. Alan has some words for you if you were able to solve this. He says, “Your vision and puzzle solving skills are way above the average human.” Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Optical Illusion Puzzle

The goal of this optical illusion puzzle was to spot all four animals hidden in the picture within 16 seconds. If you were unable to solve it, fret not; here is the solution.

Source: Playbuzz

