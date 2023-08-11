You have hawk-like eyes if you can find the owl in the grass within 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Optical Illusion: Find the owl in 5 seconds

Look at the image below:

Source: Bouncy Mustard

In the above image, you can only see the rocks, pebbles, and grass on the ground. However, if you take a closer look, you will find that there is an owl hidden somewhere in this picture puzzle. Your task is to find the owl within the given time. The time limit that we have set for this optical puzzle, as you already know, is 5 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best!

Do not waste even a single second of your time. This optical puzzle can only be solved if you have great observation skills and hawk-like eyes. If you want to find the owl in 5 seconds, then you need to thoroughly observe the image and analyze every pixel of it. Only after careful observation will you be able to find the owl in the given time. We have revealed the solution to this optical illusion puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to find the owl in this optical illusion problem. In case you wee unable to find the cute bird, here it is:

Source: Bouncy Mustard

