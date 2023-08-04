Only someone with great eyesight can spot the faces hidden in the flowers within 6 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and observational skills. These puzzles often feature hidden items or patterns that are difficult to spot at first glance. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans. The visual puzzle we have brought to you today is pretty much similar to the ones we provided you with before. All you have to do if you want to solve this visual puzzle is find the animal hiding within the time limit. So, are you ready?

Spot the faces in 6 seconds

Source: illusionen

Take a look at the picture above. You will see a bunch of pretty flowers. The flowers range from blue to pink to brown. Now, you may think that there is nothing else in this picture. You are wrong.

Apart from the flowers, there is something else hidden in this optical illusion picture.

Yes, you guessed it right. There are faces hidden in this picture. To be more specific, there are a few faces hidden here, and your task is to find them all.

Though it is already mentioned in the title, we would like to remind you that you have to find the faces in 6 seconds or less.

Are you ready? Can you pass this test?

Well, let’s put you to the test.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the four faces hidden in this optical picture in 12 seconds?

If you were able to solve this optical test, then you have really sharp eyes. Scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

There were two faces hidden in this visual test puzzle. See for yourself:

Source: illusionen

