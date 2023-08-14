Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Optical Illusion - Spot the snow leopard in 6 seconds

Take a look at the picture below. This photograph was captured by Fabio Nodari, an Italian travel photographer while visiting the Sichuan Province in China. Nodari says, “seeing the hunting ground in real-time, looking at the snow leopard while it was prowling, hiding, and trying to get to its prey was the most incredible photographic experience of my life.”

Since finding the leopard in this image is quite difficult, this is the perfect opportunity for you to brush up on your observation skills.

Credit: Fabio Nodari | Caters News Agency

The mountainous terrain in this photograph is hiding a snow leopard somewhere. Now, you already know that your task is to find the big cat. You are also aware of the time limit. But, just to be sure, let us remind you again, you have only 6 seconds to solve this optical illusion puzzle. So, grab your phone and magnifying lenses and begin.

When you have run out of time, scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You had to spot the snow leopard hidden on the hill in 6 seconds. Here it is:

Credit: Fabio Nodari | Caters News Agency

