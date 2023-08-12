Only a genius can spot the mistake in the gardening picture in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Spot the mistake in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above image shows a view of a garden. You can see two children, a boy and a girl, tending to the garden. Now, as you already know, there is a mistake in this picture puzzle, and you have to find it in just 5 seconds. The mistake in this brain puzzle is quite obvious, and you will be able to spot it with ease. You know the drill. Grab your phone and/or watch, set a timer to 5 seconds, and get started. This brain teaser puzzle’s answer is given at the end of the article.

Have you found the mistake yet? The clock’s ticking, and you will run out of time soon. Hurry up.

The countdown is beginning.

3…

2…

And 1.

You have run out of time, guys. Were you able to spot the mistake in the picture? If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

We have revealed the mistake present in this brain teaser picture puzzle below:

Source: Bright Side

