Channel your inner detective and spot the man’s lost wallet at the restaurant in 7 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and observational skills. These puzzles often feature hidden items or patterns that are difficult to spot at first glance. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans. The visual puzzle we have brought to you today is pretty much similar to the ones we provided you with before. All you have to do if you want to solve this visual puzzle is find the object hiding within the time limit. So, are you ready?

Spot the lost wallet in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

Look at the picture puzzle above. You can see a man and a woman dining together at a fine restaurant. The couple is most likely out on a romantic date. After finishing up their food, they ordered dessert (you can see a slice of cake on the table) and asked the server to come up with the bill. When the man reached inside his pockets to pay the bill, he was shocked. His wallet is not in his pocket and is most likely missing. The server is pissed. Can you spot the man’s lost wallet in 7 seconds? Your time starts now.

All the best.

Have you found the wallet yet?

Hurry up. The clock is ticking.

Uh oh… the countdown is beginning.

3..

2..and 1

Time’s up. Were you able to spot the man’s wallet in 7 seconds? If not, then here is the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the lost wallet of the man:

Source: Bright Side

