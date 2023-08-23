Only 2 out of 10 can find the candle hidden in the playground within 7 seconds.

At this point, you must be aware of the fact that solving brain teaser puzzles make you smarter. If you don’t, then here is a quick refresher for you. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to improve your mood and give your brain a much-needed breather. These puzzles have been scientifically proven to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis.

Acting as the icing on the cake, these online puzzles are also a lot of fun to solve. They are quite entertaining. So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain?

We hope so, because we have prepared a brain teaser for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain. We will start whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser: Find the candle in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain puzzle that we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle above, you can see a playground. There are two children in the playground, a boy and a girl. The girl is playing on the slide and the boy is playing with a ball. The two children have most likely made the sand castle that is visible at the bottom right of the image. The image looks adorable at first glance, however, upon closer inspection we realized that there is something dangerous hidden in it. The dangerous item in the picture is a candle. Will you be able to find it? You have, as evident from the story title, only 7 seconds to find the candle in the playground. Start the stopwatch and get started. All the best, guys.

We hope that you succeed in solving this picture puzzle. It is said that only 2 out of 10 will be able to find the candle within the time frame. Will you become a part of the top puzzle solvers? Or will you fail? Only time can tell.

We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. But do not scroll straight to the answer unless you have solved the puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

There was a candle hidden in the playground in this brain teaser picture puzzle and we asked you to find it. If you were able to solve this puzzle, congrats. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

How many seconds did you take to find the candle? Don’t forget to tell us. Here are some more puzzles that you may like:

You are a champion observer if you can spot the shepherd’s dog on the mountain in 6 seconds.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the pineapple in kitchen within 5 seconds!

Spot 3 differences in the Japanese girl pictures within 6 seconds!