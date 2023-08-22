Spot 3 differences in the Japanese girl pictures within 6 seconds!

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 3 differences in 6 seconds

Source: Find 3 differences JP (YouTube)

The image above is of a Japanese girl. The two side-by-side images look almost identical, however they hide three dissimilarities. The two images are almost indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find 3 differences between them. Oh, and you only have 6 seconds to find them. All the best.

Solving spot the difference puzzles help you greatly boost your observation skills and attention to detail. They are great for improving your overall cognitive abilities.

Remember, 6 seconds and no more. This is a relatively simple puzzle. You will spot all of the differences with ease. So, how many of them have you found yet?

If you are unable to identify the differences, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the Difference solution

Here are the three differences between the two Japanese girl pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: Find 3 differences JP (YouTube)

