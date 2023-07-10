You have the greatest pair of eyes if you can spot 12 differences in the duckling picture within 21 seconds.

In today’s world, it is more than necessary to have great visual and observational skills. There are many ways to improve these skills, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get boring. If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 12 differences in 21 seconds

Source: Colorbox

The above image is of a newly hatched duckling. The cute little duckling is still in its broken shell, and there are two eggs around it. Although the two images are almost identical, the keyword here being almost, there are 12 differences between them. All of the differences between them can only be solved if you are a good observer. The time limit that you are getting for this spot the difference puzzle is 21 seconds. So, do not waste even a single second because this challenge is the toughest we have ever come across, and you will need to utilise every single second of your time if you want to solve it.

Are you ready for the challenge to begin? Set your timer and get started. We wish you the best and hope that you will be able to solve this within the time limit. Best of luck.

Observe the images really thoroughly, and hopefully you will be able to complete this challenge with time to spare. The solution to this spot the difference game puzzle is provided at the end of this article. If you fail to find all of the differences, then scroll down to see the solution. We know this puzzle is hard.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the 12 differences between the two duckling images:

Source: Colorbox

