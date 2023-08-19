Visual Test: You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the pineapple in kitchen within 5 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

Visual Test- Spot the pineapple within 5 seconds

Take a good look at the visual test puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

You can see a kitchen in this picture. The kitchen is neatly kept with fruits and vegetables lined up on the shelf. There are a variety of fruits and vegetables in this visual test puzzle, including a pineapple. However, the pineapple present here is not as easily visible as the other fruits. So, the challenge is to spot the pineapple within limited time.

As evident from the title, you will only have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle. So set your timer and get started.

When your 5 seconds are up, scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

The purpose of this visual test puzzle was to spot the pineapple in the kitchen within 5 seconds. Here is the hidden fruit:

Source: Bright Side

