Only the sharpest mind can find which way the bus is going in 7 seconds!

Brain teasers are problems that require quick thinking and the correct use of logical skills. These words may make you believe that these problems are tough to solve, yet they are not. They are rather simple to fix and do not necessitate much creativity. To solve these types of riddles, all you have to do is use your common sense, logical thinking, or observational skills. If you solve these problems on a daily basis, you will become much smarter, which is why we are here. We're here to help you learn while also entertaining you. So here's a tough but entertaining brain teaser for you.

We have a puzzle for you today that will require you to employ fundamental skills. Let's get started.

Can you find what is wrong with the basketball picture within 4 seconds?

Brain Teaser- Which way is the bus going?

Source: smartbrainpuzzles

This brain puzzle is designed by smartbrainpuzzles, a website that primarily focuses on kids entertainment and brain development. This simple puzzle that asks readers to tell which way the bus is going, has put the internet in a conundrum. Many adults have failed to figure out the solution to this brain puzzle, whereas, surprisingly, most of the kids have been able to.

So, we have come to you with this seemingly simple yet tricky brain riddle to test the sharpness of your mind. Set a timer of 7 seconds and begin. The solution is right below.

Only a highly intelligent person can spot the mistake in the street picture from the 1920s within 5 seconds!

Brain Teaser Solution

The bus is going left. smartbrainpuzzles explains that the bus is in the US, where drivers usually drive on the right side of the vehicle. The doors are not visible, which means that the passengers would board the vehicle from the opposite side. And because the bus is in the United States, where they drive on the right, it is traveling on the left.

We hope that this brain teaser picture puzzle was challenging yet fun for you. If you need more like this, we have some recommendations for you. Take a look:

Only logic experts can spot 7 mistakes in the living room picture within 12 seconds!

Your IQ is above average if you can find the thief at the hospital in 8 seconds!

You have the investigative skills of a detective if you can spot the vampire at the party in 6 seconds!





