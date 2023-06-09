Your IQ is above average if you can find the thief at the hospital in 8 seconds!

Do you want to make this Friday fun at work? We know the answer is yes. We all get bored at work sometimes and want something to get rid of the monotony. Well, don't go looking anywhere because we have the perfect solution to keep you entertained and break your monotony.

Yes, the solution to boredom is brain teasers. These puzzles require you to think outside the box and help in improving your lateral thinking. Reading all of these words might make you think that these riddles are boring, but we assure you that they are not. These brain puzzles are so fun that you will never get enough of them. Don’t believe us? Why don’t you take a look for yourself?

Brain Teaser- Spot the thief at the hospital in 8 seconds

Look at the picture below.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

Only a highly intelligent person can spot the mistake in the street picture from the 1920s within 5 seconds!

If you look at the picture above, you will find a man lying on a hospital bed with three nurses tending to him. One of the nurses in the hospital room has stolen a precious item from the patient. Your job is to find out who. All the best!

Only someone with high IQ can spot the mistake in the desert picture within 4 seconds!

As you can already tell, you will get only 8 seconds to spot the thief, so do not waste even a single second and get to work.

When you have run out of time, just scroll down to see the solution.

Only true geniuses can find how many holes are in the T-shirt within 9 seconds!

Brain Teaser Solution

Your job in this brain teaser picture puzzle was to spot the thief at the hospital in 8 seconds. Here is the thief:

Source: 7-Second Riddles

If you liked this, then you should also solve these puzzles:

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes and spot the witch at the antique store within 6 seconds!

Brain Teaser: Only a sharp mind can spot the dog hidden in the forest within 9 seconds!

You are the master of riddles if you can spot the student cheating in exam within 5 seconds!