Only true geniuses can find how many holes are in the T-shirt within 9 seconds!

This brain teaser puzzle is one of the smartest and trickiest riddles circulating on the internet. Many ardent puzzle solvers have failed to solve this puzzle. This is why we have brought this to you. This is a test of your logical thinking and reasoning abilities. Only people who possess the aforementioned skills can solve this puzzle. Will you be able to do it? Let’s see.

Brain Teaser- How many holes are there in the T-Shirt?

Look at this picture puzzle posted below.

Source: Bright Side

The image above is that of a torn t-shirt. This brain teaser puzzle is quite bizarre since it is pretty different from what we have done before. Nonetheless, it is still beneficial for you as it will test your logical and reasoning skills. Moreover, solving this puzzle requires you to use your common sense, which in turn will test your intelligence quotient (IQ). As you already know, you have only 9 seconds to solve this riddle, so go and grab your phone. Set the timer to 9 seconds and begin.

All the best!

Have you solved this brain teaser yet? If you have not, then you need to hurry up. Remember to apply your logic if you want to solve this puzzle. And your 9 seconds are over. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

This brain teaser puzzle asked you to find how many holes there were in the torn T-shirt. Were you able to solve this problem? In case, you were not, look no further, here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

This torn green T-shirt has 8 holes in total. We hope you liked this.

