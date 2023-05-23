You are the master of riddles if you can spot the student cheating in exam within 5 seconds!

In today's world, having a high Intelligent Quotient (IQ) is essential for success. There are various methods for determining your IQ. You can take tests that ask you hundreds of questions and require you to answer them truthfully. Or, we have another and better option for you. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about brain teasers.

Brain teasers and online puzzles are great ways to test your intelligence and logic. So, if you want to have fun while also challenging your brain and reasoning, you've come to the correct place. We've prepared an intriguing brain teaser IQ challenge for you. All you have to do is find the student who is cheating in the exam in the allotted time, and you will be good to go. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Brain Teaser- Spot the student who is cheating in exam within 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see the setting of a classroom. There are several students and a single teacher in the classroom. The students are giving their final examination, and all of them are sincerely sitting at their desks and brainstorming answers—all but one. One of the students is cheating in the exam, and you have to find out who.

It is said that people who are great at solving riddles and puzzles can only spot the cheating student. Do you consider yourself to be one of them? If you do, then you have to solve this brain riddle within the given time. As you already know, you only have 5 seconds. So, mind your pace.

Solving this puzzle will not only test your observation skills, but you will also get to know, how good your logical thinking and reasoning abilities are.

Anyways, back to the brain teaser puzzle at hand. Were you able to spot which student is cheating in exam? Your 5 seconds are up. We hope that you were able to solve this brain puzzle, because here comes the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

If you look at the image below, you will notice that one of the students had written answers on his palm so that he could cheat in the exam. Take a look yourself:

Source: Bright Side

