Brain Teaser Challenge: Can you find what is wrong with the basketball picture within 4 seconds?

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. These puzzles are known to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis. Brain teaser puzzles, as the icing on the cake, are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain?

We hope so, because we've prepared a visual brain teaser for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain.

The solution to this brain teaser can be found at the end of this article. But don't jump to the answer just yet.

We will start whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser Challenge: Spot the mistake in 4 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a group of children playing basketball. The image may look normal, but it is not.

To be precise, there is 1 mistake in this image, and you have to find it in the given time.

As usual, we have a timer set for this brain teaser picture puzzle. You have 4 seconds to spot the mistake in the image.

Get ready. This is a test of your observation skills and your eyesight.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

3..

2..

And 1

Time’s up.

Brain Teaser Solution

The children are playing basketball with a football. Take a look:

Source: Bright Side

