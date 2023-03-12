Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find 4 Words Hidden in the Living Room in 12 Seconds? Test Your Observation Skills!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Find 4 words hidden in the living room in 12 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a family of four lounging around in their living room. If you take a closer look at the image, you will find that there are words scattered around the living room. To be precise, there are four words hidden in the picture.

The test is to try and find all four hidden words in the living room in the given time.

As usual, there is a time limit set for this brain riddle. You have 12 seconds, an ample amount of time, to find the hidden words.

Get ready.

The test will begin soon.

If you wear glasses, go find them and put them on.

And your time starts now!

All the best

Remember, there are four words hidden in the image and you have 12 seconds to find them.

Meanwhile, can you spot all six words hidden in this snowy picture in 8 seconds?

How many words did you spot till now?

The time limit will run out soon.

Hurry up.

3…

2…

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot all 4 words in the given time?

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser riddle, you had to find 4 hidden words in the living room in 12 seconds. If you were unable to spot all of the words, keep reading to find them all.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you had fun solving this puzzle with us.

Brain teasers are tried and tested mood boosters and memory enhancers. You can also try these brain teasers:

You Are a Master of Riddles If You Can Spot the Mistake in the Picture of Girls Shopping at the Mall in 5 Seconds!

Your Logic is Better Than Others If You Can Spot 14 Mistakes in This Century-Old Picture in 22 Seconds!

can you spot what is wrong with this jogging image in 4 seconds?

Even High IQ Geniuses Have Failed to Spot the Odd Animal in the Image in 5 Seconds. Can YOU Pass This Test?