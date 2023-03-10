Brain Teaser IQ Test: Your Logic is Better Than Others If You Can Spot 14 Mistakes in This Century-Old Picture in 22 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot 14 mistakes in the century-old picture in 22 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Pinterest

In this vintage picture, the artist has made 14 mistakes in total. Can you find them all and prove that your logical skills are better than others?

We are giving you ample time to solve this riddle. You have 22 seconds to spot all 14 mistakes.

Are you capable enough to solve this? Let’s test you!

The test will begin shortly.

Get ready.

And your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember that there are 14 mistakes in this brain teaser and you have to find them all in 22 seconds!

Meanwhile, can you spot what is wrong with this jogging image in 4 seconds?

The clock’s ticking.

Have you found all 14 mistakes yet?

Hurry up.

The time limit set for this brain teaser picture puzzle is about to expire.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot all 14 mistakes in this brain teaser?

Some of you may have been able to solve this puzzle easily. Congratulations to them!

We sincerely hope that you were able to solve this brain teaser puzzle. This brain teaser’s solution is given below.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot 14 mistakes in 22 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser picture puzzle, do not worry, scroll down to see 14 mistakes in the image.

Source: Pinterest

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Science has shown that brain teasers enhance cognitive function and logical thinking abilities, making them effective mood enhancers. Simply put, brain teasers improve your cognitive abilities. Hence, be careful to address them every day.

We have quite a few of them here:

High IQ Geniuses Have Failed to Spot the Odd Animal in the Image in 5 Seconds. Can YOU Pass This Test?

Can You Spot the Fake Princesses at the Castle in 5 Seconds?

Can You Help the Police Catch the Bacon Thief in 4 Seconds? Test Your Detective Skills!

How Smart are You? Prove Yourself by Catching the Pesky Moth in the Closet in 8 Seconds!











