Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Imposter Among the Real Princesses in 5 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the Imposter in 5 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture, you can see three princesses. However, out of the three, two are real princesses and one is an impostor.

Can you find out who?

We have a time limit set for this brain teaser and you have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle.

The challenge is about to begin. Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

All the best!

Remember, you have only 5 seconds to solve this brain puzzle.

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up and find the fake princess.

Time’s running out!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Some of you may have found the imposter in 5 seconds or less. Scroll down below to see this brain teaser’s solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the imposter among the real princesses in 5 seconds or more.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

Only real detectives can find the baby’s real mother in 3 seconds

Only Experts Can Spot The Thief At The Mall In 4 Seconds! Can You?

We Challenge You To Spot The Hidden Fish Among The Cats In 5 Seconds!

Can You Spot The Murderer At The Restaurant In 5 Seconds? Test Your Observation Skills!

Can You Accept Our Challenge And Spot The Mistakes In This 90-Year Puzzle Within 15