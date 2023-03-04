Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Real Detectives can Find the Baby’s Mother in 3 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Find the Baby’s Mother in 3 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture, you can see a baby playing on the floor with his toys. Near the baby are sitting two women. One of the women is the baby’s mother.

Can you find out who?

We have a time limit set for this brain teaser and you have 3 seconds to solve this puzzle.

The challenge is about to begin. Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

All the best!

Remember, you have only 3 seconds to solve this brain puzzle.

The clock’s ticking.

If you are able to solve this puzzle in the given time, then you, my friend, are a real detective.

Hurry up and find the baby’s mother.

Time’s running out!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Some of you may have found the baby’s mother in 3 seconds or less. Scroll down below to see this brain teaser’s solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the baby’s real mother in 3 seconds or less. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, fret not, we are revealing this brain teaser’s solution now.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

