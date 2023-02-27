Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Bright-Eyed Individuals Can Find The Light Bulb Hidden In The Image In 4 Seconds. Can You?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the light bulb in 4 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

You Are A Champion If You Can Find The Mistake in The Vintage Graphic In 5 Seconds!

In this brain teaser, you can see a busy library. There are some students sleeping inside, the librarian is carrying a huge stack of books, and a boy is arranging the books. You can see the people inside, and you can also see hundreds of books, but what you cannot see is the light bulb hidden in the image.

Do not confide the hidden light bulb with the ones on the lamps.

Now, the test for you is to try and find the light bulb in the given seconds. We have a time limit set for this brain teaser and you have 4 seconds to solve this puzzle.

The challenge is about to begin. Are you ready?

Let’s begin!

Are You Smart Enough To Spot The House With The For Sale Sign In 9 Seconds?

All the best.

Remember, you only have 4 seconds.

The clock’s ticking.

If you are able to solve this puzzle in the given time, then you, my friend, are a bright-eyed individual.

Hurry up and find the hidden object.

Time’s running out!

3..

2…

1

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Can You Spot The Mistake At The Beach In 5 Seconds? Test Your Intelligence!

Some of you may have found the hidden light bulb. Scroll down below to see the brain teaser’s solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser, you had to spot the hidden clock in 7 seconds. If you were unable to find it in the given time, fret not, we are revealing this puzzle’s solution below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

People With The Highest Brain Power Can Spot The Odd Cat In The Image In 6 Seconds. Can You?

You Are Smarter Than 98% Of People If You Can Spot The Mistake In The Family Dinner Picture In 5 Seconds!

Only Brilliant Minds Can Spot The Mistake In The Dishwashing Image In 4 Seconds!

Can You Spot The Thief Who Stole The Girl’s Bracelet At The Beach In 5 Seconds? Test Your Logical Skills!









