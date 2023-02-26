Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A Champion If You Can Find The Mistake in The Vintage Graphic In 5 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser: Can You Find The Mistake In 5 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Brainy County

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a vintage graphic. You can see a garage with an old car parked inside. Though the picture looks normal, there is a huge mistake in it. Can you spot it in given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You have 5 seconds to find the odd house.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin.

You have only 5 seconds and your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

5… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the odd house?

Some of you may have easily found the house with the for sale sign. The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is provided below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the house with the for sale sign in 5 seconds. If you were unable to find the odd house in the given time, scroll down to see this brain teaser’s solution.

Source: Brainy County

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

