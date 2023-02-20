Brain Teaser IQ Test: People With The Highest Brain Power Can Spot The Odd Cat In The Image In 6 Seconds. Can You?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot The Odd Cat In 6 seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a group of similar-looking cats. All of these cats have the same eyes, nose, mouth, body, and fur color; except for one. There is a cat that is different from the other cats. Can you find it?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You have 6 seconds to spot the odd cat.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 6 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot the odd one out?

Some of you may have easily found the odd cat. Some of you may not have found the cat just as easily. The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is provided below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the odd cat in 6 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser puzzle and spot the odd one out in the given seconds, scroll down to see the answer.

Source: Bright Side

All of the cats have three stripes on their tail. The odd cat only has two.

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

