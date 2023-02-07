Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ—brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Solve This Impossible Puzzle By Finding The Killer’s Name In Just 11 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s impossible brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a man lying on the floor in a lab, clutching his stomach in pain. There is blood oozing out of his stomach, someone has tried to kill him. Take notice of the man’s surroundings. He is in a lab, wearing a lab coat, and there are different chemicals in the glass jars.

And oh, what is that?

Near the man, lying on the floor is a note. The note has three numbers written on it. Twenty-eight, twenty-seven, and fifty-seven.

The killer is getting away and this note is the only chance to catch the killer.

Can you deduce the note and reveal the killer’s name in the given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser as well. You have 11 seconds to find the killer’s name and get him caught by the authorities.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 11 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the killer’s name?

Some of you may have easily found the name; congratulations.

And some of you might not have found the killer’s name just as easily. If you were unable to solve the puzzle, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the killer’s name in just 11 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser puzzle and spot the killer’s name in the given seconds, scroll down to see the answer.

The killer is Nicola.

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

