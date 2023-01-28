Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot All Six Words Hidden In This Snowy Picture In 8 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Highlights

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a snowy landscape. You can also see a group of children skating in the snow. There are six words hidden in this brain teaser puzzle.

Your goal is to try and find all of the six words hidden in this brain teaser.

Can you find them all?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this riddle as well. You have 8 seconds to spot all of the six hidden words.

Your time starts now!

Get your tools ready.

Remember, you have only 8 seconds. We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But do not cheat.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Did you find the hidden words?

Some of you may have easily found the six words in 8 seconds or less. Congratulations, geniuses!

Some of you might have not found the words. It is not a cause for worry.

If you were unable to find the hidden six words, scroll down to find where it was.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden words in 8 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find them, don’t worry, we are revealing this brain teaser solution now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Highlights

WORDS

SNOW MAN TELL SEE CUT

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

