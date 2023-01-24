Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Beat 98% Of People And Find The Empty Mug In 7 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Dudolf.com

This brain teaser picture puzzle is created by Dudolf.com. You can see a myriad of mugs full of different beverages. There is hot chocolate, green tea, a milkshake, and orange juice in the mugs. The bunny, bird, bear, and fox are enjoying their drinks of choice. However, if you take a closer look at the online brain teaser puzzle, you will find that there is one mug that is not filled with any beverage.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only The Most Highly Attentive Can Find The Dog In The Yard In 6 Seconds.

Can you find the empty mug?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle. You have 7 seconds to find this brain teaser answer by finding the empty mug.

So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

Brain Teaser Challenge: Even Detectives Have Failed To Find The Cat Sleeping On the Bookshelf. Can You?

Remember, 7 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether you have a better IQ than 98% of people or not.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Have you found the empty mug?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Attentive Are You? Prove Yourself By Finding 3 Mistakes In The Nursery In 11 Seconds!

Anyways, we are revealing the brain teaser’s answer now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the empty mug in 7 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the empty mug, don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Dudolf.com

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If You Are A Genius, Then You Can Find The Snail In The Park In 4 Seconds!

Brain Teaser Challenge: Can You The Parrot On The Balcony In 5 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: We Bet You Can’t Find The Egg, Glove, And Fish in The Living Room In 7 Secs!

Brain Teaser: Prove You Are A True Puzzle Champion By Finding The Hat Hidden In The Field In 8 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Experts Can Find The Hidden Heart On The Shore In 4 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2% Of Extraordinary People Can Find The Chick Among Daffodils In 5 Secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Even Geniuses Have Failed To Find The Snake Hiding Among Giraffes In 5 Secs!