Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If You Are A Genius Then You Can Find The Snail In The Park In 4 Seconds !

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a pretty view of a park. The park is beautiful and attracts a lot of locals, as evident from the picture. There are women running in the park, elderly people sitting and reading on the bench, and children out playing or walking their dogs. You can see almost everyone present in the park. Everyone and everything, except one.

What are you missing? Allow us to elaborate.

There is a tiny snail walking at its pace in the park. However, it is hidden in plain sight.

Now, your goal in this brain teaser is to find the hidden snail in the given time.

As usual, we have a time limit. We are giving you 4 seconds to solve this brain teaser riddle. If you are a genius, then you can find the snail in even less than 4 seconds.

Get your tools and brace yourself.

Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, no more than 4 seconds!

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that out of all animals in the world, snails have the most teeth?

How can this be, snails are among the smallest animals in the world! Yes, even though snails are tiny, they have over 20000 teeth, the most for any animal. Additionally, one of the strongest natural materials on Earth can be found on the teeth of marine snails.

How fascinating! This is why we say, never underestimate anyone and that also includes snails.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found our snail yet?

Your 4 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the snail in 4 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the hidden snail, don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

