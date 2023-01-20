Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Challenge: Even Detectives Have Failed To Find The Cat Sleeping On The Bookshelf. Can you?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: @therodrigueztwins | TikTok

This picture of a bookshelf posted on TikTok by the “@therodrigueztwins” took the internet by storm. You may ask… why?

The thing is that the original poster, referred to as OP, asked the internet to find his sleeping cat on the bookshelf. The internet, however, could not find the cat, no matter how hard they tried.

This is why we have taken this brain teaser challenge to you.

Can you find the cat sleeping on the bookshelf?

But first, let us give you a teeny-tiny hint for this brain teaser picture puzzle.

Brain Teaser hint: The cat is white in color.

Now, we are giving you a total of 10 seconds to find the sleeping cat. Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Meanwhile, here is a very interesting read for you.

Remember guys, 10 seconds and no more. Keep the given hint in mind, You will find the cat.

We have given this mind-boggling brain teaser challenge at the end. However, don’t scroll down without trying to find the sleeping cat by yourself first. If you cheat, you will never know whether you won or failed this brain teaser challenge.

Let’s get back to our brain teaser riddle now.

Have you found the sleeping cat?

The clock’s ticking!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, guys!

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the cat sleeping on the bookshelf. Nonetheless, we are revealing the answer to this brain teaser puzzle below. Scroll down to see where exactly our pesky cat was sleeping.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the cat sleeping on the bookshelf in 10 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the sleeping cat, don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: The Sun | Credit: @therodrigueztwins TikTok

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

