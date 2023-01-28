Brain Teaser IQ Test Challenge: Geniuses Can Easily Find The Hidden Lipstick In 3 Seconds. Can You?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Puzzle Prime

In this brain teaser puzzle, you can see a group of women in what looks like a fashion sale. You can see some women holding items of clothing, deciding whether to buy them or not. Some other women are holding on to boxes, probably holding their already purchased items.

The challenge is to try and find the lipstick hidden in this image. Geniuses can find it within 3 seconds. Let’s see if you can!

As stated above, this brain teaser puzzle also has a time limit. You have 3 seconds to find the hidden lipstick.

Get yourself ready. Time is sparse, and the task is difficult. So, look carefully.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Remember, you have only 3 seconds. We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to prove that you are a genius.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Did you find the hidden lipstick?

Some of you may have easily found the lipstick in 3 seconds or less. Congratulations, geniuses!

Some of you might have not found the lipstick. It is not a cause for worry.

If you were unable to find the lipstick, scroll down to find where it was.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden lipstick in 3 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the lipstick, don’t worry, we are revealing this brain teaser solution now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Puzzle Prime

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

Brain Teaser: Prove You Are A True Puzzle Champion By Finding The Hat Hidden In The Field In 8 Seconds.





