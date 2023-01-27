Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Challenge: Can You Spot The Mummy With Red Eyes In 9 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser IQ test challenge.

Source: Lenstore

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a lone castle, surrounded by evil mummies. If you take a closer look at the image, you will notice that the mummies surrounding the spooky castle have green eyes. All of the mummies have green eyes, except for one.

There is a mummy hiding somewhere in this brain teaser puzzle with red eyes. Can you find it?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this online brain teaser riddle as well. Since the level of this brain puzzle is tough, we are giving you 9 seconds to find the mummy with red eyes. The majority has failed to find the mummy with red eyes in the given time.

Can you?

So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

Remember, 9 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether you won or lost this brain teaser IQ test challenge.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Have you found the mummy with red eyes?

Anyways, we are revealing the brain teaser’s answer now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the mummy with red eyes in 9 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the mummy with red eyes, don’t worry, we are revealing this brain teaser answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: The Sun | Image Credit: Lenstore

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

