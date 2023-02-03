Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Someone As Smart As Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Fake Doctor In 5 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see three men in a hospital. Out of the three men, two are legitimate doctors, and one is a liar.

The challenge is to try and figure out who among the three is lying. Can you find the fake doctor in the given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle. You have 5 seconds to spot the fake doctor in the hospital.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 5 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot the fake doctor in the hospital?

Some of you may have easily found the fake doctor; Congratulations.

And some of you might not have found the fake doctor as easily. If you were unable to spot the fake doctor, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the fake doctor in the hospital in 5 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to spot the fake doc, don’t worry, we are revealing this brain teaser solution now.

Take a look at the picture below.

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

