Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Test Your Vision By Spotting The Man Wearing The “Number 1” T-Shirt In The Crowd In 9 Secs!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser test.

Source: South West News Service (SWNS)

There are a lot of people in this brain teaser picture puzzle. There are men, women, children, and the elderly in this puzzle. However, among the one hundred people, there is one person who is wearing a quite unique t-shirt.

To be specific, the person is wearing a t-shirt with the number “1” printed on it. The challenge is to try to find the person with the 1 t-shirt. As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle. You have 9 seconds to spot the fake doctor in the hospital.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 9 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot the person with the number 1 t-shirt?

Some of you may have easily found the person; congratulations.

And some of you might not have found the person as easily. If you were unable to spot the person with the number 1 t-shirt, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the person with the number 1 t-shirt in 9 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to spot the person with the number 1 t-shirt, don’t worry, we are revealing this brain teaser solution now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: South West News Service (SWNS)

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

