Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Thief Who Stole The Girl’s Bracelet At The Beach In 5 Seconds? Test Your Logical Skills!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot The Thief Who Stole The Girl’s Bracelet In 5 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

Find the Heart Hidden Among the Couples within 7 Seconds in this Brain Teaser!

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can a little girl sunbathing at the beach. While relaxing in the pleasant warmth of the sun, someone stole her bracelet. The bracelet is quite expensive and the girl is devastated. There are 7 suspects, and one of them is the thief.

Can you spot the thief in the given time?

Only True Puzzle Champions Can Spot The Poisonous Dish In 7 Seconds!

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser as well. You have 5 seconds to find the thief and return the stolen bracelet to the girl.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 5 seconds and not a second more.

Only Someone As Smart As Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Fake Doctor In 5 Seconds!

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the thief?

Only Experts Can Spot The Thief At The Mall In 4 Seconds! Can You?

Some of you may have easily found the bracelet thief; congratulations.

And some of you might not have found the thief just as easily. If you were unable to solve the puzzle, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the thief who stole the girl’s bracelet in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser puzzle and spot the thief in the given seconds, scroll down to see the answer.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

The murderer is the 4th person.

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

We Challenge You To Spot The Hidden Fish Among The Cats In 5 Seconds!

Can You Spot The Murderer At The Restaurant In 5 Seconds? Test Your Observation Skills!

Can You Solve This Impossible Puzzle By Finding The Killer’s Name In Just 11 Seconds?

Can You Accept Our Challenge And Spot The Mistakes In This 90-Year Puzzle Within 15 Seconds?

Test Your Vision By Spotting The Man Wearing The “Number 1” T-Shirt In The Crowd In 9 Secs!