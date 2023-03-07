Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Have a Better Common Sense Than Others If You Can Spot What Is Wrong with This Jogging Image in 4 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the mistake in the jogging image in 4 seconds

Let’s take a good look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a woman jogging in the park. The image may look normal at first glance, but there is a mistake in it.

The mistake in the image can only be spotted by people with good common sense. Are you one of them? Let’s test you out!

Get ready, people. The challenge is going to begin.

Get...

Set…

And go!

Remember, time’s limited. You only have 4 seconds.

All the best!

Have you found the mistake yet?

The clock’s ticking!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the mistake in this brain teaser?

Some of you may have been able to solve this puzzle easily. Congratulations to them!

We sincerely hope that you were able to solve this brain teaser puzzle. This brain teaser’s solution is given below.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot the mistake in this jogging picture in 4 seconds. In case, you were unable to solve this brain teaser picture puzzle, do not worry, scroll down to see the mistake in the image.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Science has shown that brain teasers enhance cognitive function and logical thinking abilities, making them effective mood enhancers. Simply put, brain teasers improve your cognitive abilities. Hence, be careful to address them every day.

We have quite a few of them here:

