Brain Teaser IQ Test: Even High IQ Geniuses Have Failed to Spot the Odd Animal in the Image in 5 Seconds. Can YOU Pass This Test?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the odd animal in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see six different animals. All of these animals share something in common, all except one. There is an odd one out animal in this puzzle.

Can you find out which animal is different than the rest?

We have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You have 5 seconds to spot the odd animal.

Get ready. Your time starts now!

Even high IQ geniuses have failed to solve this brain teaser riddle. Are you smarter than them? Let’s test your IQ with this puzzle.

All the best!

Meanwhile, try your hand at finding the Imposter Among the Real Princesses in 5 Seconds.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up!

Have you found the odd animal yet?

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the odd one out in this puzzle?

Some of you may have solved this brain teaser in the given time. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot the odd animal in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser, fret not, we are revealing this brain teaser’s solution now.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Science has shown that brain teasers enhance cognitive function and logical thinking abilities, making them effective mood enhancers. Simply put, brain teasers improve your cognitive abilities. Hence, be careful to address them every day.

We have quite a few of them here:

Can You Help the Police Catch the Bacon Thief in 4 Seconds? Test Your Detective Skills!

How Smart are You? Prove Yourself by Catching the Pesky Moth in the Closet in 8 Seconds!

Only Bright-Eyed Individuals Can Find The Light Bulb Hidden In The Image In 4 Seconds. Can You?

You Are A Champion If You Can Find The Mistake in The Vintage Graphic In 5 Seconds!











