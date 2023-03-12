Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are a Master of Riddles If You Can Spot the Mistake in the Picture of Girls Shopping at the Mall in 5 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the mistake at the mall in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see girls shopping at the city mall where there is a sale of 50%. In this picture puzzle, there is a big mistake. People who are good at solving riddles can only solve this.

Can you spot the mistake in the given time?

As usual, there is a time limit set for this brain teaser as well. You have 5 seconds to spot what is wrong with the picture of the girls shopping at the mall.

Let’s test your brain.

Get ready. The challenge is about to begin.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Meanwhile, can you spot what is wrong with this jogging image in 4 seconds?

Have you found the mistake at the shopping mall yet?

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up.

The time limit is will lapse beginning now.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser?

If the answer is yes, then congratulations, you are a master of riddles. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the mistake in the picture of the girls shopping at the mall in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain riddle, fret not, we are revealing its solution below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Science has shown that brain teasers enhance cognitive function and logical thinking abilities, making them effective mood enhancers. Simply put, brain teasers improve your cognitive abilities. Hence, be careful to address them every day.

We have quite a few of them here:

Your Logic is Better Than Others If You Can Spot 14 Mistakes in This Century-Old Picture in 22 Seconds!

can you spot what is wrong with this jogging image in 4 seconds?

Even High IQ Geniuses Have Failed to Spot the Odd Animal in the Image in 5 Seconds. Can YOU Pass This Test?

Can You Spot the Fake Princesses at the Castle in 5 Seconds?





