Only logic experts can spot 7 mistakes in the living room picture within 12 seconds!

Are you feeling bored? Want to get out of your monotonous routine? If your answer to the above two questions is yes, then we have a solution for you right here- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. These brain puzzles are known to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis.

So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain? We hope so because we've prepared a visual brain teaser puzzle for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain.

We'll start whenever you're ready. Shall we?

Brain Teaser- Spot 7 mistakes in the picture within 12 seconds!

Source: Bright Side

This brain teaser picture puzzle depicts the scene of a living room where you can see a man sleeping on the couch while a boy plays near the television. The picture may seem fine at first, but upon closer inspection, you will find seven things that are wrong with it. You have 12 seconds to spot them all, so grab your phone and begin the challenge.

Anyways, back to today’s brain riddle. Have you found all 7 mistakes yet? We believe that you have run out of time. Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here are the 7 mistakes highlighted:

Source: Bright Side

